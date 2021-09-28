UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Seeks Report On Medicine Shortage In Children Complex

Secretary Health seeks report on medicine shortage in Children Complex

Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti has sought report from Dean and MS of Children Complex on shortage of medicines

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Ajmal Bhatti has sought report from Dean and MS of Children Complex on shortage of medicines.

A spokesperson for Health Secretariat South Punjab said on Tuesday that the secretary took the notice on media reports about dearth of life saving drugs especially in Emergency and other wards.

He informed that Bhatti ordered Dean Children Complex, Dr Waqar Rabbani and Medical Superintendent Dr Ahsan Ullah Khan to ensure provision of medicines to patients and furnish report on it within 24 hours.

