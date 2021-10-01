UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Seeks Report On Student's Death

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:26 PM

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammed Ajmal Bhatti sought report on death of 10th-class student who was claimed to have died by shots of corona vaccine on Friday

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammed Ajmal Bhatti sought report on death of 10th-class student who was claimed to have died by shots of corona vaccine on Friday.

In this connection a four-members inquiry committee consisted of representatives of WHO, Health officers and Vaccinators, was constituted to probe into the cause of the death of student named Muhammad Mudasser studying at government Islamabad High School, said in a official statement.

According to health department's spokesman, about 300 students of the school among 7000 children in the district were vaccinated corona shots made by Pfizer company which is globally reputed as meets all health standard.

The students who were vaccinated are safe and healthy and coming to their schools regularly as none of them facing sort of health issue, concluded the statement.

