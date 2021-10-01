MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab Muhammed Ajmal Bhatti sought report regarding death of a 10th-class student in Vehari on Friday.

A spokesman of the secretary health said that a four-member inquiry committee has been formed to probe the cause of death of Muhammed Mudasser, a student of Government Islamia High School, Vehari.

Comprising a representative of WHO, health officers and vaccination superintendent, the committee would submit its report within 24 hours to the secretary.

Family said that the deceased student had received vaccine, however, health department spokesman said that the rest of the students were normal up till now showing no vaccine reaction as the vaccine meets all the health standards.

Rest of the students were safe and attending school regularly.

CEO Health Vehari Dr Anjum Iqbal informed media persons that around 7000 from 12-18 age group were vaccinated during last two days in district and none reported any problem.

Meanwhole, Deputy Commissioner Vehari Mubeen Elahi said in a statement that Falak Sher, the father of deceased boy, has refused to allow postmortem examination.

He, however, added that external examination of the body indicated no traces of vaccine reaction.

DC expressed grief over demise of the student and said he stands with the bereaved family.