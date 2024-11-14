- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch reviews readiness for EPI's big Catch-Up activity
Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch Reviews Readiness For EPI's Big Catch-Up Activity
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM
Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Muhammad Naeem, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh and Irshad Sodhar, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, convened a crucial meeting with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sindh and key partners to discuss the upcoming Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Muhammad Naeem, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh and Irshad Sodhar, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, convened a crucial meeting with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sindh and key partners to discuss the upcoming Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign. This significant initiative will extend the eligible vaccination age group from 2 years to 5 years.
The meeting focused on the readiness and preparation for the big catch-up activity, emphasizing the importance of reaching children who have missed vaccinations over the past five years, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as zero-dose children who have never received any vaccination.
Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch underscored the need for comprehensive preparations, urging the EPI team and DHOs to engage field vaccinators and Lady Health Workers (LHWs) effectively.
He stressed the importance of robust microplanning to ensure the campaign's success. “We want to proceed with full readiness, utilizing our field teams and ensuring no child is left behind,” he added.
The campaign’s progress and execution will be closely monitored by senior officials and partner organizations to guarantee high standards and effective coverage. The Big Catch-Up activity is set to commence on Monday (18th November 2024), across all districts with confirmed readiness and preparation.
Secretary Health also scheduled a follow-up review meeting on November 16 (Saturday), with the technical team to assess field preparations and address any outstanding challenges.
Sindh Government remains committed to enhancing immunization coverage and ensuring the health and safety of all children through targeted, well-coordinated initiatives like the Big Catch-Up.
Recent Stories
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan
Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..
Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi
As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror
Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..
Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun11 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headquarters11 minutes ago
-
Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan13 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President13 minutes ago
-
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records14 minutes ago
-
PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determination: JKCHR UK Ch ..18 minutes ago
-
Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Mian Bakhtawar Tanveer Shaikh urges govt to ..18 minutes ago
-
PAC expresses concerns on delays in completion of small dam projects41 minutes ago
-
PEF, PYIMS sign MoU to promote IT based education51 minutes ago
-
Chairman JCSC calls on Deputy PM, Defence Minister of Qatar42 minutes ago
-
All resources be utilized for foolproof security of Chinese, foreign nationals: IGP42 minutes ago