Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Muhammad Naeem, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh and Irshad Sodhar, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, convened a crucial meeting with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sindh and key partners to discuss the upcoming Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Muhammad Naeem, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh and Irshad Sodhar, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, convened a crucial meeting with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sindh and key partners to discuss the upcoming Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign. This significant initiative will extend the eligible vaccination age group from 2 years to 5 years.

The meeting focused on the readiness and preparation for the big catch-up activity, emphasizing the importance of reaching children who have missed vaccinations over the past five years, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as zero-dose children who have never received any vaccination.

Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch underscored the need for comprehensive preparations, urging the EPI team and DHOs to engage field vaccinators and Lady Health Workers (LHWs) effectively.

He stressed the importance of robust microplanning to ensure the campaign's success. “We want to proceed with full readiness, utilizing our field teams and ensuring no child is left behind,” he added.

The campaign’s progress and execution will be closely monitored by senior officials and partner organizations to guarantee high standards and effective coverage. The Big Catch-Up activity is set to commence on Monday (18th November 2024), across all districts with confirmed readiness and preparation.

Secretary Health also scheduled a follow-up review meeting on November 16 (Saturday), with the technical team to assess field preparations and address any outstanding challenges.

Sindh Government remains committed to enhancing immunization coverage and ensuring the health and safety of all children through targeted, well-coordinated initiatives like the Big Catch-Up.