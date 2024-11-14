Open Menu

Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch Reviews Readiness For EPI's Big Catch-Up Activity

Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch reviews readiness for EPI's big Catch-Up activity

Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Muhammad Naeem, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh and Irshad Sodhar, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, convened a crucial meeting with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sindh and key partners to discuss the upcoming Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Secretary Health Sindh Rehan Iqbal Baloch along with Program Director of the Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Muhammad Naeem, Additional Director EPI Dr Sohail Raza Shaikh and Irshad Sodhar, Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Coordinator, convened a crucial meeting with District Health Officers (DHOs) of Sindh and key partners to discuss the upcoming Big Catch-Up vaccination campaign. This significant initiative will extend the eligible vaccination age group from 2 years to 5 years.

The meeting focused on the readiness and preparation for the big catch-up activity, emphasizing the importance of reaching children who have missed vaccinations over the past five years, particularly those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as zero-dose children who have never received any vaccination.

Secretary Health Rehan Iqbal Baloch underscored the need for comprehensive preparations, urging the EPI team and DHOs to engage field vaccinators and Lady Health Workers (LHWs) effectively.

He stressed the importance of robust microplanning to ensure the campaign's success. “We want to proceed with full readiness, utilizing our field teams and ensuring no child is left behind,” he added.

The campaign’s progress and execution will be closely monitored by senior officials and partner organizations to guarantee high standards and effective coverage. The Big Catch-Up activity is set to commence on Monday (18th November 2024), across all districts with confirmed readiness and preparation.

Secretary Health also scheduled a follow-up review meeting on November 16 (Saturday), with the technical team to assess field preparations and address any outstanding challenges.

Sindh Government remains committed to enhancing immunization coverage and ensuring the health and safety of all children through targeted, well-coordinated initiatives like the Big Catch-Up.

Related Topics

Sindh Progress November All From Government

Recent Stories

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Marda ..

KP Govt launches key reforms at Central Jail Mardan: SACM Humayun

11 minutes ago
 Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation visits IESCO Headqu ..

11 minutes ago
 Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

Azam Nazir Tarar meets Governor Balochistan

13 minutes ago
 Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic ba ..

Meezan Bank plays key role in promoting Islamic banking in Pakistan: FCCI Presid ..

9 minutes ago
 Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end ..

Africa's policymakers, educators seek ways to end learning poverty on continent

12 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

Shaza Fatima meets ANT International President

13 minutes ago
NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land r ..

NAB delegation briefed over digitization of land records

14 minutes ago
 PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Mas ..

PAC of Sindh Assembly for framing a futuristic Master Plan for Karachi

12 minutes ago
 As Trump returns, African exporters torn between h ..

As Trump returns, African exporters torn between hope and horror

18 minutes ago
 Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Stra ..

Global experts push for int'l Climate Finance Strategies for Sustainable Develop ..

12 minutes ago
 Charity group urges speedy response to cholera out ..

Charity group urges speedy response to cholera outbreak in South Sudan

18 minutes ago
 Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmi ..

Elections in IIOJK stands not substitute of Kashmiris birth right of self determ ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan