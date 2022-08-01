Secretary Health South Punjab for best healthcare facilities provision to kids

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal on Monday paid a detailed visit to Children Complex to check the service delivery process besides inspection of different wards.

He went to Oncology, Hematology, Emergency Wards, Pre and Post Operation, Dialysis Centres , Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and daycare centres along with wards and asked about facilities being extended there.

Mr Iqbal inquired of the patients and their attendants in OPD on the problems faced by them during visit to health facility and the behaviour of the doctors and staffers being meted out to them.

Speaking on the occasion he urged upon doctors and employees to extend best healthcare facilities to patients and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The secretary expressed satisfaction on the cleanliness arrangements of the hospital and lauded the efforts of the staffers as team.

Earlier, Dean Children Complex, Dr Kashif Chishti briefed the secretary that the health facility was extending to double the number of sanctioned beds round-the-clock.

He stated that Philanthropists were cooperating with the hospital in addition to Punjab govt.

MS Dr Ahsan Khan, deputy secretaries, Dr Maria Mumtaz, Zahid Ahmed and other were present.