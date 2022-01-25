Secretary Health South Punjab for effective steps to make South Punjab polio free

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum said that effective measures should be taken to make the region permanently polio free. No child should be left out of the polio vaccine in the campaign, he said.

He remarked this while chairing a review meeting of the special anti-polio drive on Tuesday.

He stated that in order to successfully complete the recent anti-polio drive and to evaluate the performance of the teams, the officers of Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring.

It was informed in the meeting that the special anti-polio campaign was being carried out in five districts of South Punjab including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh which will continue till January 28.

During the anti-polio campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate 3,664,187 children in five districts of the region against polio. 14570 teams are participating in anti-polio campaign.

On the first day of anti-polio campaign, 1,161,313 children were vaccinated while during the recent special anti-polio drive, 778,494 children have been targeted in Multan district, 641,284 in Dera Ghazi Khan district, 480031 in Rajanpur district, 923, 439 in Rahim Yar Khan district and 840,939 children in Muzaffargarh district.