UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health South Punjab For Effective Steps To Make South Punjab Polio Free

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Secretary Health South Punjab for effective steps to make South Punjab polio free

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab, Tanveer Iqbal Tabassum said that effective measures should be taken to make the region permanently polio free. No child should be left out of the polio vaccine in the campaign, he said.

He remarked this while chairing a review meeting of the special anti-polio drive on Tuesday.

He stated that in order to successfully complete the recent anti-polio drive and to evaluate the performance of the teams, the officers of Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab have been assigned the responsibility of monitoring.

It was informed in the meeting that the special anti-polio campaign was being carried out in five districts of South Punjab including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh which will continue till January 28.

During the anti-polio campaign, a target has been set to vaccinate 3,664,187 children in five districts of the region against polio. 14570 teams are participating in anti-polio campaign.

On the first day of anti-polio campaign, 1,161,313 children were vaccinated while during the recent special anti-polio drive, 778,494 children have been targeted in Multan district, 641,284 in Dera Ghazi Khan district, 480031 in Rajanpur district, 923, 439 in Rahim Yar Khan district and 840,939 children in Muzaffargarh district.

Related Topics

Multan Polio Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Muzaffargarh Rajanpur January

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Master Edition

42 minutes ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

59 minutes ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

1 hour ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

1 hour ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.