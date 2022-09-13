Secretary Health South Punjab visits DTL for inspection

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Secretary Health, South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal visited Drug Testing Laboratory (DTL) and inspected its different sections here on Tuesday.

He examined the different medicines testing process and expressed satisfaction over the performance.

He appreciated professionalism of staffers and cleanliness arrangements in DTL.

The secretary lauded the services of Director DTL, Muqaddas- un-Nisa and her team saying that despite shortage of manpower, the lab was functioning smoothly.

Iqbal instructed the employees to work more diligently and with dedication.

Later, Director DTL Muqaddas- un-Nisa briefed the secretary about functioning of the lab.

She informed that it operates round the clock, adding that a drug sample was tested at 10 different labs simultaneously.

She stated that about 109,000 samples had been tested out of total 110,000 since 2009 at DTL.

Drugs were tested in modern machines at the lab, the director concluded.