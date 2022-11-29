UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health South Punjab Visits THQ Hasilpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Secretary Health South Punjab visits THQ Hasilpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal Tuesday visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasilpur.

The Secretary reviewed the medical facilities in the hospital's Emergency, Cardiac, Dialysis, Gynecology, and other sections.

He also inspected polio, EPI, smog counters and checked the finger marking of children for polio vaccination.

Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Saleem Arif briefed the visiting Secretary about treatment facilities. He told that 40,000 to 60,000 OPD and 10,000 to 15,000 emergency patients were provided treatment in the hospital.

Medical facilities are provided to 2,000 to 2,500 patients per month in Gynae OPD. It was briefed that 41 dialysis patients are registered in the hospital. An average of 260 patients receive dialysis per month.

The Secretary expressed satisfaction with the cleanliness and service delivery in the hospital. He directed to improve the condition of the parking stand. He instructed that 24-hour gynecology services should be provided in the hospital. He also instructed to make the medicine store clean. He said that the available resources should be used to provide the best medical facilities.

