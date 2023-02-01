Secretary Health South Punjab visits various hospitals of Ahamdpur East

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare South Punjab Muhammad Iqbal visited Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmedpur East and Rural Health Centers Uch Sharif and Chani Goth.

He expressed satisfaction with the efficient service delivery at THQ Hospital Ahmedpur East. During the visit, Secretary Muhammad Iqbal reviewed the attendance of staff, medicines supply, the functionality of biomedical machinery, and the cleanliness of the hospital.

Secretary issued instructions to the in-charge Rural Health Center Uch Sharif that the X-ray unit should be kept active all the time and the availability of X-ray films should also be ensured. He directed that the in-charge should pay special attention to improving sanitation and service delivery.

Secretary also visited the Upgradation Development Scheme of Rural Health Center Uch Sharif.

He reviewed the speed of work and quality of construction materials. He instructed the timely completion of the project to provide the best medical facilities to the people of the area.

During the visit to THQ Ahmadpur East, the Secretary reviewed the facilities provided in various wards. Medical Superintendent Dr. Muhammad Arif Ghori said that Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Ahmadpur East has become the first ISO-certified government hospital in Pakistan.

Secretary Muhammad Iqbal congratulated MS and his team for good arrangements for horticulture, sanitation, and service delivery. He said that efficient service delivery is being ensured in all hospitals. Free-of-cost medicines should be provided to all indoor patients and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.