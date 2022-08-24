Secretary Health S.Punjab visits hospital to check service delivery

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal on Wednesday visited different hospitals of Muzaffarrah district to check healthcare facilities.

He went to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Kot Addu, Rural Health Centre (RHC), Sanawan and Basic Health Unit (BHU) Mahmood Kot and inquired about the well-being of patients.

He directed CEO Health Muzaffargarh, Dr Fayyaz and AMS THQ Kot Addu to arrange all required medicines for dialysis, on a complaint about getting injections purchased from the markets by the patients' attendants.

The secretary said that all the medicines should be provided to the patients free of charge as per instruction of the provincial government, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

He noted that cleanliness arrangements should be improved in every health facility and added that attendance of doctors and paramedics should also be ensured.

Later, he visited DHQ Hospital Layyah and inspected the labour room, pharmacy, and checked medicine stock.

During his visit, he was accompanied by CEO Health Layyah, Dr Amir Abdullah and MS Dr Saima Bashir.