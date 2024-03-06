Secretary health stresses for efforts to improve facilities

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 06, 2024 | 08:59 PM

TURBAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Wednesday said efforts should be taken to improve the provision of health facilities available for the common man in the province.

He stressed that work should be done within the available resources and that all the medical staff and administrative officers of the health department should play their role in providing health services to the people.

Secretary visited Teaching Hospital Turbat, Makran Medical College, and District Health Office Kech, during his visit inaugurated a CT scan, MRI machine, oxygen plant, solar system, and burn unit in Turbat Hospital.

Secretary Health Abdullah Khan has also inaugurated the conference hall and PDSRU at the District Health Office.

Secretary Health inspected the various departments including the Gynecology Department, Dialysis Unit, Accident Department, and other departments in Teaching Hospital Turbat.

Abdullah Khan appreciated the performance of Principal Makran Medical College, MS Teaching Hospital Turbat, and the medical staff. He said the people of Turbat are getting better health facilities due to the hard work and dedication of the medical staff. Secretary Health said that the Health Department in Balochistan is making the monitoring and accountability process effective.

