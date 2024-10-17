Secretary Health Stresses Proactive Efforts For Polio Free KP
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Secretary of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Adeel Shah on Thursday stressed making proactive efforts at all levels to ensure the eradication of this crippling polio disease once and for all from the province.
Chairing a meeting on the role of District Health Officers (DHOs) in polio eradication, especially in reversing the current virological trends in the province at the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) in KP, he said, "Collective measures are needed to eradicate the polio disease in the region.
On the occasion, special secretary of health Abdul Basit gave a detailed presentation on the current situation of polio in KP.
The meeting provided a platform for stakeholders to assess and discuss the role of DHOs in reversing the current virological trends.
The meeting was attended by Director General Health Services of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Muhammad Saleem Khan, Director EPI, Technical Focal Person PEI, Team Lead WHO, Team Lead NSTOP, Deputy Team Lead UNICEF, and partner representatives.
