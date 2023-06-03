UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Takes Notice Of Dengue Outbreak In Kech

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2023 | 10:27 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Isfandyar Khan on Saturday took notice of the dengue outbreak in the Kech district A statement issued by the health department said a special team will visit the district and submit a report on the instructions of the health secretary.

The team consists of DG Office, WHO and partner organizations.

According to the instructions of the Health Secretary, the team under the leadership of Provincial Coordinator Malaria Control Program Dr Mir Yusuf Khan will reach Turbat tomorrow.

"DG Health Balochistan Dr Noor Muhammad Qazi will continuously monitor all the situations," the statement added.

