Secretary Health Terminates 8 Doctors On Willful Absence From Duties
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan, Asfandyar Kakar, has suspended eight doctors of Teaching Hospital Loralai on wilful absence from duties here on Friday.
"Eight medical officers/lady doctors are terminated on deliberate absence from government duty", said a notification issued by the health department.
The decision against the absentee doctors was made following the complaint and visit of the secretary of health to the teaching hospital Loralai.