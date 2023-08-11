Open Menu

Secretary Health Terminates 8 Doctors On Willful Absence From Duties

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Secretary Health terminates 8 doctors on willful absence from duties

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan, Asfandyar Kakar, has suspended eight doctors of Teaching Hospital Loralai on wilful absence from duties here on Friday.

"Eight medical officers/lady doctors are terminated on deliberate absence from government duty", said a notification issued by the health department.

The decision against the absentee doctors was made following the complaint and visit of the secretary of health to the teaching hospital Loralai.

