Secretary Health to set up RHC, BHUs in each district as model health centres

Secretary Health Balochistan Asfandiar Khan Kakar on Saturday informed that one Rural Health Centre (RHC) and two Basic Health Units (BHUs) would be set up as model medical centers in each district with round the clock availabilities of all facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Asfandiar Khan Kakar on Saturday informed that one Rural Health Centre (RHC) and two Basic Health Units (BHUs) would be set up as model medical centers in each district with round the clock availabilities of all facilities.

The health secretary said that the availability of doctors in all District Headquarter Hospitals and all facilities in emergency department should be ensured to facilitate the masses.

The secretary in a meeting with Commissioner Sibi Division, Deputy Commissioner, District Health Officers of Sabi Division and other officers has ordered that to take measures for the improvement of health sector with provision of missing facilities, said a news realese.

Asfandiar Kakar said that medicines should be provided in the emergency department within a week, if received any complain action would be taken against medical superintendent of the hospital.

Secretary Health issued instructions to the District Health Committees to work in collaboration with MERC to improvise the ambulance services in the areas.

Asfandiar Kakar said issued direction to recruit people on the vacant posts of doctors, nurses, paramedics on ad-hoc basis to fulfill the shortage of staffs in hospitals.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Health said that the District Health Committee should immediately initiate departmental action against the absent staff and those who are negligent in their work in hospitals and medical centers.

The health secretary said that all medical campuses should be organized under the supervision of the district health committee.

Psychological daises should be given special attention in medical campuses and organize a special counseling program in this regard, he directed.

The District Health Committee should take all measures to ensure complete supply of medicines as the health department has released funds for medicines, he concluded.