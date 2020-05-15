UrduPoint.com
Secretary Health Underlines Joint Efforts Against Corona Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:12 PM

Secretary Health underlines joint efforts against corona pandemic

Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Friday underlined that fighting against Coronavirus was required a joint and dedicated efforts alongside the health worker and we have to defeat it for protecting our people

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Syed Imtiaz Hussain Friday underlined that fighting against Coronavirus was required a joint and dedicated efforts alongside the health worker and we have to defeat it for protecting our people.

According to a press release, Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Hussain lauded the role of all agencies were playing a joint role action against the Corona epidemic. The Department of Health has the support of all departments in corona remedial measures, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Hussain added.

He said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was taking effective measures to curb corona.

Corona remedial measures were being taken in collaboration with district administration, police, municipalities and many other front line departments, he informed. The Khyber District administration has also taken effective measures against Corona and the medical staff there were diligently performing their duties, he remarked.

People should not pay attention to rumors about coronavirus and should take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones from this virus by following the SOPs and guideline issued by the government, Syed Imtiaz Hussain added.

