Secretary Health Visits BMC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 18, 2023 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2023) Secretary Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on Saturday visited Bolan Medical College Quetta.

Principal Bolan Medical College Dr. Raz Mohammad Kakar welcomed the Secretary of Health Balochistan.

Secretary Health Balochistan was accompanied by Additional Secretary Health Hameedullah Zehri and Staff Officer Secretary Health Shaukat Baloch

Dr.

Raz Mohammad Kakar gave a briefing about Bolan Medical College to the Secretary of Health.

Secretary of Health Balochistan Abdullah Khan on the occasion said the rules of Balochistan Medical Education have not been revised since 1978.

We are making further improvements in the rules of medical education which will benefit all of you doctors.

He further noted that efforts are afoot to solve the problems of Bolan Medical College, adding that the resources of the college are also being increased.

APP/ask

