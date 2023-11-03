Open Menu

Secretary Health Visits City Hospitals To Inspect Facilities

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan on Thursday visited various hospitals of the city to inspect health facilities.

According to the details, the secretary made a detailed visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH) and reviewed the ongoing development work in the hospital.

On the occasion, Medical Superintendent HFH Dr. Ijaz Butt, briefed the secretary about the work in the hospital.

He said that the development work would be completed within the stipulated period while the patients were being treated in other city hospitals under the load-sharing formula.

Speaking on the occasion, Ali Jan said that on the instructions of the chief minister of Punjab, development work was being carried out in various hospitals of the province.

He directed the concerned to complete the development work in time and no negligence would be tolerated.

The secretary appreciated the coordination of the HFH administration with other hospitals for the treatment of the patients.

Later, he visited Benazir Bhutto, Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Red Crescent Hospital and took rounds of the dengue wards of Red Crescent and BBH.

The Secretary said that the provision of the best medical facilities to the people was the priority of the government and no compromise would be made on it.

