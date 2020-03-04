Secretary health visits corona ward in LRH

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yahya Akwanzada Wednesday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and reviewed arrangements being taken against spread of Corona virus

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Yahya Akwanzada Wednesday visited Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) and reviewed arrangements being taken against spread of Corona virus.

During the visit, he was briefed by Director LRH about the corona ward being established to deal emergencies relating to corona virus.

He was informed that fifteen beds has been established for patients of corona virus including three intensive care beds.

He visited corona ward and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. Secretary health also directed hospital authorities to take all the needed steps against spread of corona virus.