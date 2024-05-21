Secretary Health Visits DHQ Hospital, Promises Improved Patient Care
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM
Punjab's Secretary of Health on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhang and inspected medical emergency, trauma center and indoor wards
JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab's Secretary of Health on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhang and inspected medical emergency, trauma center and indoor wards.
The Secretary Health accompanied by Deputy Commissioner during inspection pledged transformative upgrades and enhanced patient care, and outlined a vision for a revitalized hospital.
The Secretary announced that the Medical and Cardiac Emergency Block would become operational within two months, complemented by a state-of-the-art Cath Lab in the Cardiac Block.
Additionally, he confirmed the installation of an MRI machine, significantly enhancing diagnostic capabilities.
The Secretary reiterated the government's dedication to complete the hospital's comprehensive revamp by the end of the year, aligning with the Chief Minister's directive to enhance public service delivery.
The Secretary also engaged with patients, inquiring about their experiences with treatment facilities and expressing satisfaction with their positive responses.
APP/dba/378
