Open Menu

Secretary Health Visits DHQ Hospital, Promises Improved Patient Care

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2024 | 10:43 PM

Secretary Health visits DHQ hospital, promises improved patient care

Punjab's Secretary of Health on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhang and inspected medical emergency, trauma center and indoor wards

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) Punjab's Secretary of Health on Tuesday visited the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Jhang and inspected medical emergency, trauma center and indoor wards.

The Secretary Health accompanied by Deputy Commissioner during inspection pledged transformative upgrades and enhanced patient care, and outlined a vision for a revitalized hospital.

The Secretary announced that the Medical and Cardiac Emergency Block would become operational within two months, complemented by a state-of-the-art Cath Lab in the Cardiac Block.

Additionally, he confirmed the installation of an MRI machine, significantly enhancing diagnostic capabilities.

The Secretary reiterated the government's dedication to complete the hospital's comprehensive revamp by the end of the year, aligning with the Chief Minister's directive to enhance public service delivery.

The Secretary also engaged with patients, inquiring about their experiences with treatment facilities and expressing satisfaction with their positive responses.

APP/dba/378

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Jhang Government

Recent Stories

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Fe ..

Govt taking steps to prevent human trafficking: Federal Minister for Law & Justi ..

16 minutes ago
 One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hi ..

One dead, 71 injured as London-Singapore flight hits severe turbulence

26 minutes ago
 MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

MQM-P laments urban centers denied due development

26 minutes ago
 SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

SSP visits police hospital, fitness facilities

26 minutes ago
 KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

KP govt to present annual budget 2024-25 on May 24

36 minutes ago
 Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recov ..

Nine criminal gangs busted, looted valuables recovered

36 minutes ago
Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider p ..

Pogacar continues Giro dominance on day of rider protests

36 minutes ago
 DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Ky ..

DPM Dar visits Bishkek National Hospital; meets Kyrgyz authorities

36 minutes ago
 Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanis ..

Art exhibition "Impressions of Pakistan" by Spanish artist mesmerizes visitors

49 minutes ago
 Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

Two kids allegedly drowned in Canal

49 minutes ago
 Working to provide facilities to private sector; e ..

Working to provide facilities to private sector; economy on right track: Prime ..

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each ..

Pakistan China friendship strengthening with each passing day: Governor

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan