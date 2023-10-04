Open Menu

Secretary Health Visits Drug Testing Lab

Sumaira FH Published October 04, 2023 | 06:43 PM

Secretary, Department of Primary and Secondary Health Care South Punjab, Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak, on Wednesday, visited the Drug Testing Lab of Bahawalpur to inspect the analytical process of samples

Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority, Dr. Syed Tanveer Hussain Shah, also accompanied the secretary. Director, Drug Testing Lab Dr. Asad Abrar briefed the secretary about the analytical procedure of drug samples in the lab.

He said the lab was ISO-certified where the analytical report of samples was completed in 60 days while more than 95 percent of received drugs are analyzed within 30 days.

He said that different drug samples are tested on modern and international standard machinery in different analytical laboratories.

Dr. Asad Abrar said that since 2014, more than 26,000 drug samples have been analyzed.

Secretary Mehr Muhammad Hayat Lak expressed his satisfaction with the cleaning arrangements in the Drug Testing Lab.

