Secretary Health visits hospitals at Bahawalpur

(@FahadShabbir)

Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Tuesday visited several hospitals at Bahawalpur on the second day of his ongoing campaign to uplift health facilities in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan on Tuesday visited several hospitals at Bahawalpur on the second day of his ongoing campaign to uplift health facilities in the province.

According to the Health department sources, the Health Secretary visited Nawab Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital Bahawalpur, Nursing College, Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur and THQ Ahmed Pur East. He paid special attention to emergency wards, operation theaters and stores of government hospitals and checked their cleanliness as well. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the secretary about the facilities in hospitals.

Ali Jan Khan said that he was here to visit government hospitals on instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz.

He said the government hospitals would be provided with best facilities to treat patients.

He said it was his mission to make health centers of the province better by providing best doctors and ample medicine supplies since it was the top priority.

He directed the health officers to treat every coming patient with respect and care.

Additional Secretary Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood also accompanied him.