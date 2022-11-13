UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Visits MDCAT Centres To Review Arrangements

Sumaira FH Published November 13, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Secretary Health visits MDCAT centres to review arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Health Secretary Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi visited various MD CAT examination centers in Lahore on Sunday on the instructions of Provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid.

He visited board of Intermediate & Secondary education Lawrence Road, Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore College For Women University, DPS Model Town, University of Punjab Wahdat Road, University of Education and Expo center Lahore to review arrangements. He also discussed the arrangements in a meeting with the administration in the examination centers.

He expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements made for the MDCAT candidates.

Vice-Chancellors and principals of several medical colleges monitored the MDCAT exams.

The Secretary remained in contact with the control room established in the University of Health Sciences regarding the MDCAT exams.

More than 7000 staffers of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, University of Health Sciences and other teaching institutions' staff performed duties in the centres.

Special NADRA vans for the identification, verification and facility of the candidates were deployed in the centers.

More than 83,000 candidates were participating in the MDCAT exams in 8 cities of the province.

For the convenience of the parents who come with the children, the waiting areas and water were specially arranged.

Dr Qazi said that the candidates, planning to get admission in MBBS and BDS appeared in the examination. The concerned Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officers ensured traffic and security arrangements. The concerned district administration provided all kinds of assistance for MDCAT examinations.

Section 144 was imposed on the routes of 25 examination centers in 8 cities of the province.

