Secretary Health Visits Several Hospitals In South Punjab

Published May 26, 2022 | 12:44 AM

Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan Wednesday visited THQ Liaquat Pur, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Zahir Pir Hub & Spoke Model Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Teaching Hospital Sheikh Zayed Rahim Yar Khan on the third day of his visits to the health facilities of the province

According to the spokesperson of Health department, the secretary paid special attention to emergency wards, operation theaters and stores of the government hospitals and checked their cleanliness as well. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the Secretary about the facilities in hospitals.

The Health Secretary said that he was visiting the government hospitals on instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to ensure general public was being given best medical care.

He said the government hospitals would be provided with facilities of international standards.

"The Chief Minister gave us a mission to make health centres of Punjab better by providing best doctors and ample medicine supplies since it is our top priority," he added. He said that every coming patient should be treated with respect and care.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Health Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood accompanied the Secretary Health.

Pakistan

