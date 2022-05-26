UrduPoint.com

Secretary Health Visits Several Hospitals In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2022 ) :Punjab Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan Wednesday visited THQ Liaquat Pur, Sadiqabad, Khanpur, Zahir Pir Hub & Spoke Model Hospital Rahim Yar Khan and Teaching Hospital Sheikh Zayed Rahim Yar Khan on the third day of his visits to the health facilities of the province.

According to the spokesperson of Health department, the secretary paid special attention to emergency wards, operation theaters and stores of the government hospitals and checked their cleanliness as well. All the concerning MSs gave detailed briefing to the Secretary about the facilities in hospitals.

The Health Secretary said that he was visiting the government hospitals on instructions of Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz to ensure general public was being given best medical care.

He said the government hospitals would be provided with facilities of international standards.

"The Chief Minister gave us a mission to make health centres of Punjab better by providing best doctors and ample medicine supplies since it is our top priority," he added. He said that every coming patient should be treated with respect and care.

Special Secretary Health Muhammad Usman, Additional Secretary Health Sajjad Khan, Additional Secretary Dr. Asim Altaf and Project Director PMU Tariq Mehmood accompanied the Secretary Health.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Punjab Rahim Yar Khan Sadiqabad Khanpur Hub All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthl ..

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthless judgment to be contested i ..

44 minutes ago
 Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board ..

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board as Shareholders Hold 2022 Mee ..

44 minutes ago
 US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged Wa ..

US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged War Crimes in Ukraine - Blinken

45 minutes ago
 Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canad ..

Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canada's Dairy Restrictions - Trade ..

45 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Neg ..

Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

46 minutes ago
 Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.