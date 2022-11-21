Secretary health visits THQ, DHQ hospitals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary Health Punjab Dr Irshad Ahmed Monday paid surprise visits to different Tehsil Headquaters (THQ) and District Headquaters (DHQ) hospitals of two districts Toba Tek Singh and Faisalabad.

He suspended Medical Superintendent THQ hospital Dr Haroon Majeed and instructed him to report to health department over poor sanitation in the hospital, dirty bed sheets, pillows, and heaps of rubbish. The lights outside the hospital were also on in the afternoon.

The secretary health praised the excellent medicare arrangements in wards and emergency of THQ hospital Samundri. He directed the Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Kashif Mahmood to make functional new block of 60 beds as soon as possible.

Later, the secretary also visited DHQ hospital, Toba Tek Singh.