Secretary Health vows for improving services of govt hospitals

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Balochistan Waqas Ali Mehmood on Tuesday said that the health system would have to be strengthened with the help of a monitoring system in the health department and verticals program in rural areas.

"It is our duty to fulfil the expectations of the people by improving the medical measures to provide the best medical facilities to the patients," he said.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting of PPHI, Merck, Vector Borne Diseases, and Human Capital Investment Program.

In the meeting, DG Health Balochistan Dr. Noor Muhammad Qazi, CEO PHI Asfandyar Baloch, Additional Secretary Development Usman Tanveer, MERC-CO Azghar Ramzan, Project Director Covid-19 Project Dr. Naqibullah Niazi, Provincial Coordinator Vector Borne Disease Dr.

Mir Yousuf, DH Quetta Noor Bizenjo, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Rasool Zahri, BHIP Coordinator Saqib Kakar, Additional Director Logistics Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, consultant to Secretary Health Balochistan Dr. Ababgar Baloch and others participated the meeting. .

Secretary Health Balochistan Waqas Ali Mehmood further said that improvements were being made in all the hospitals by using the available resources in the health sector in the right direction and all the problems would be resolved gradually.

"It is our responsibility to provide treatment facilities to every individual without discrimination. The results of the measures taken to improve the health sector will reach the common man directly," he added.