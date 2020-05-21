Secretary Health withdraw official correspondence concerning conferment of Civil Award to focal person

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Sindh Secretary Health has withdrawn an official correspondence of his department concerning conferment of the Pakistan Civil Award which downplayed the contributions of Sindh focal person for COVID-19 Dr Muhammad Bux Dharejo.

According to a letter addressed to Services, General Administration and Cooperation Department, the letter written by the health department's Chief technical officer Dr Shabnum Karim has been withdrawn.

"… letter no CTO-II/PH/CPA-12/2020 dated May 20, 2020, was issued by Health Department Government of Sindh in compliance to your letter no SO-(C-1) SGA&CD/civil awards/2020 is hereby withdrawn with immediate effect," reads the letter written by the staff officer to Secretary Health M Naeem Khanzada.

Dr Karim in his letter provided the health department's feedback to SGA&CD over nomination of 4 doctors for the award.

She on behalf of the health department gave highest marks with 88 score to Dr Syed Faisal Mehmood of Agha Khan University Hospital and the second highest with 78 score to Dr Sara Zuberi Salman of World Health Organization's sub-office in Sindh.

Dr Abdul Bari of the Indus Hospital was not considered eligible because he was already a recipient of Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2019.

Commenting on Dr Dharejo, Dr Karim in the remarks stated that his contributions were fallacious and dubious.

According to that letter, Dr Dharejo was not involved in the planning and strategic development of COVID-19 plan which was done by the provincial task force headed by the chief minister Sindh.

The official correspondence pointed out the guidelines, standard operating procedures and health advisories were formulated by the WHO, AKU, National Institute of Health, Sindh Health Care Commission and Public Health Wing of the health department.

The call center system was developed by a team of the health department led by Dr Sikandar Memon while the hotspot mapping was done by the data analysts.

The letter, which rejected nomination of Dr Dharejo for the award, only credited him for making presentations for the task force meetings, recording minutes of the meetings and notifying advisories and SOPs.