Secretary Healthcare visits Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Specialized Healthcare, South Punjab, Afzal Nasir visited Kisan Sahulat Center established in Bahawalpur and inspected the Model Cotton IPM Field and facilities being provided at the Center.

On his arrival, the Secretary was welcomed by Deputy Director, Agriculture (Extension), Hafiz Muhammad Shafeeq and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Secretary said that the Punjab government had been taking adequate measures to bring a revolution in the agriculture sector to boost the country' economy.

The Deputy Director, Agriculture (Extension) informed the senior officials that South Punjab including Bahawalpur region was going to produce record yield of cotton crops.