Secretary HEC emphasizes on universities to promote research work, serve as "Think Tanks"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan Thursday emphasized on all public and private universities of the province to promote research culture and serve as "Think Thanks" for the country.

Addressing as a chief guest during a tree plantation drive launched here at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) under the Prime Minister's Ten billion Trees project, he said that universities should have to focus on research work and groom the students accordingly besides providing them higher education.

Appreciating the VC Dr Razia Sultana and administration of SBBWU, he said that the varsity has achieved a prominent place among other public sector universities of the country, adding that being a women university it was highly laudable.

He said that he last visited SBBWU in the year 2017 as Secretary IT and now after four years he felt so much positive changes in the varsity which was a result of the leadership qualities of its VC Dr Razia Sultana.

Meanwhile he kicked off the University tree plantation drive by planting a sapling in the premises of administration.

Speaking on the occasion, VC SBBWU Dr Razia Sultan thanked Secretary HED for visiting the university and said that he was a great supporter of higher education in the country, especially females' higher education.

She said that SBBWU was committed to providing quality higher education to female students of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to serve the country and nation at higher positions. She informed that within the next three years the university would have 80 PhD faculty.

She appreciated the support extended by KP Government, provincial HED and Higher Education Commission Islamabad to the university.

Later, a souvenir badge was presented to the Chief Guest.