Secretary HED Lauds Performance Of Gandhara Hindko Academy

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:05 PM

Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan on Tuesday visited Gandhara Hindko Academy, expressed satisfaction over their work and lauded their performance

He was accompanied by Additional Secretary Nasir Khan, Additional Direction Dr Qasim Khan and Chief Planning Officer Higher Education islam Afridi.

General Secretary Gandhara Hindko board Muhammad Ziauddin; Executive members Muhammad Fahim Saddiqui, Khalid Sultana Khwaja and Gandhara Hindko Director Dr Muhammad Adil were also present on the occasion.

Daud Khan said that GHA is working to promote Hindko language and culture at both national and international levels by holding different seminars and workshops in this connection.

He also praised the academy's connection with foreign researchers, adding it would further promote the standard of the institute.

