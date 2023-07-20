Secretary HED opens e-verification system at BISE Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch Thursday formally made the e-verification system at Multan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (MBISE) functional which would enable students to get their documents verified online without having to wait in queues for hours.

Speaking on the occasion, the secretary said that all boards of south Punjab were being equipped with the e-verification facility developed under a modern information technology system to provide ease of doing education to hundreds of thousands of south Punjab students.

The governments were meant to facilitate the people and that was what HED and MBISE had done just today.

He said that IT team and all employees of MBISE deserve commendations on this achievement.

Chairman Board Hafiz Qasim said that e-verified letter would have a QR code through which the letter could be scanned adding that institutions in both public and private sectors can get their employees' certificates verified through the online facility.

Chairman MBISE Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, secretary board Khurram Shahzad, controller examinations Hamid Saeed Bhatti, additional secretary HED south Ata Ul Haq, deputy secretaries Muhammad Shahid Malik, Dr. Azeem Qureshi, section officer Salman Aslam Bhatti and others were present.