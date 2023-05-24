Secretary HED opens smart classroom at WUM Matital campus

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab, Altaf Baloch on Wednesday inaugurated the smart classroom at Women University Multan (WUM) Matital campus.

According to WUM spokesperson Anum Zehra, another smart digital classroom was completed in the varsity under the supervision and support of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Project Supervisor and IT Head WUM, Engineer Muhammad Azam briefed the secretary about the smart classroom's overall structure, functions, facilities and the resources provided by HEC.

He informed that WUM was the second university in Multan which has "achieved this milestone", adding that two other smart classrooms had been constructed in the varsity- one on Matital campus while the other on Katchery campus.

"Each classroom consists of more than 30 modern computers, while three LEDs have also been installed in both the classrooms," he said and added that a high-speed internet facility was available for the students.

Both the classrooms were soundproof, Azam said and added that one teacher would be able to teach students together in both classrooms, while lectures could be delivered on LMS through these classrooms to other universities too.

He stated that smart classrooms were the need of the hour as "now it is the age of e-learning".

Altaf Baloch said that the world was becoming automatized rapidly because it is an era of technology and "we should pay more attention to educating female students in the field of information technology".

He stressed on the promotion of environmental cleaning and maximum planting in the university. Baloch also urged the institute to frame policies according to international standards.

The universities should promote mutual collaboration with international institutions and industrial organizations to increase research activities, he emphasised.

Baloch said that they had prepared a plan to digitalize all the colleges of South Punjab and would soon start work on it.

"We want to establish smart classrooms in colleges," he informed.

The secretary said that close coordination with industry was the real spirit of technical education. He further highlighted different successful operations of the government related to the development of the IT sector and higher education during the last year.

Baloch also interacted with faculty members and discussed various issues related to the development of higher education.

He assured of all support by the government to WUM in the future for achieving their goals of pursuing quality education in the region.

Addressing the event, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Uzma Quraishi said, "We are grateful to HEC for providing smart classrooms facility."Besides Pro VC Dr Kulsoom Paracha, Registrar Dr Qamar Rubab and faculty members were also present.