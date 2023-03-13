Secretary HED South Punjab stresses for knowledge-based economy

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch has said that higher education institutions will be transformed into centers of excellence for the development of the knowledge-based economy.

He said that there is a need to bring innovation in research and teaching activities so that our education system can be aligned with international standards. South Punjab Secretariat is initiating measures with far-reaching results in this regard.

Secretary Higher Education South Punjab expressed these views during a meeting with the delegation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur headed by Registrar Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil informed about the development and reforms in the Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob.

The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has become one of the largest universities in the country in terms of the number of students and also occupies a prominent position in the global ranking.

Secretary HED South Punjab appreciated the extraordinary progress of the university in various fields and said that the promotion of relations with alumni and the establishment of a directorate in this regard is a very good initiative.

An Alumni wall will be created in the educational institutions where the Names of prominent alumni will be engraved. Undoubtedly, alumni can play a significant role in the development of the university. On this occasion, Secretary of Higher Education South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch was also presented with the Alumni shield of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and the souvenir of the Bahawalpur Literary and Cultural Festival. The delegation included Additional Registrar Arif Ramoz, Director of Press, Media and Publications Shahzad Ahmed Khalid, Director of Alumni Affairs Dr. Azhar Hussain, and CCR Alumni Affairs Khizr Javed.