Secretary, HED, South Punjab Visits SE College

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch on Wednesday visited Government Sadiq Egerton College Bahawalpur.

He reviewed the college's ongoing educational, research, and development projects.

Director Colleges Bahawalpur Prof. Ibrahim Bhatti briefed about the college's ongoing curricular and co-curricular activities.

The Secretary of Higher Education South Punjab has said that the construction of hostels for the students should be completed as soon as possible.

New houses will be constructed to solve the problem related to teachers' accommodation.

The sanitation system and provision of clean water should be improved in SE College.

Secretary of Higher Education South Punjab has said that students are a valuable asset to our country and their education and training are our priority.

