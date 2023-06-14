Secretary HED S.Punjab visits Govt College Layyah

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher education South Punjab Muhammad Altaf Baloch visited Government Boys College Layyah to gauge its performance.

He inspected the college's staff room, ground, urdu, English departments computer lab, BS block and library.

He checked cleanliness arrangements furniture and attendance of teachers.

The secretary also presided over the meeting regarding various issues of the college Speaking on the occasion Baloch said that the problems of the college teachers would be resolved and the vacant posts would be filled. He urged the students to take part in co-curricular activities for shaping their personalities.

Secretary Higher Education South Punjab Altaf Baloch was briefed about the performance of other colleges of the district.

Deputy Director Colleges Prof Zulfiqar Haideri, and Principal Dr. Sajad Hussain Gut were present.