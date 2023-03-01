UrduPoint.com

Secretary HED Stresses More Tree Plantation For Socio-economic Development

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Secretary HED stresses more tree plantation for socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan on Wednesday emphasised the plantation of more and more trees for socio-economic development and a clean and green environment.

After inaugurating the spring plantation drive here at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, he said that trees are an excellent source of energy as they prevent soil erosion and have beneficial effects on human health.

He said that the world, especially Pakistan, is suffering from the problems of climate change, pollution, drought and floods, and in order to deal with these challenges, more and more plants and trees should be planted.

He said that tree plantation was our religious obligation and our land was very suitable for planting trees, adding this act would shield the future of coming generations.

He urged people, farmers and students to actively participate in the plantation campaign while considering it a national responsibility. He further said that the faculty and staff should focus on quality education, research and training.

.

Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr Jahan Bakht said that the university was working on different researches to increase agricultural productivity and plantation.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idris, Vice Chancellor Hazara University Mansehra Prof Dr Jameel Ahmad, Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haque Dean Meritorious Prof Dr Fida Muhammad, Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub, Dean Prof Dr Sakhidullah Khan, Taj Muhammad Mohmand and other faculty and administrative officers also planted saplings.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Agriculture Drought Hazara University Mansehra From

Recent Stories

Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepren ..

Ajman DED concludes 2nd edition of &#039;Entrepreneurship Week&#039;

2 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art ..

Abu Dhabi University inaugurates state-of-the-art 3D Concrete Printing Research ..

30 minutes ago

Emirates NBD, Emirates Islamic ring Nasdaq Dubai’s market-opening bell

30 minutes ago
 PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acqui ..

PM directs to ease process of CNIC, Passport acquisition for citizens

40 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives ..

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives contribution to UNHCR pushes t ..

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Ste ..

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.