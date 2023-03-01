Secretary HED stresses more tree plantation for socio-economic development

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary, Higher Education Department (HED) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Daud Khan on Wednesday emphasised the plantation of more and more trees for socio-economic development and a clean and green environment.

After inaugurating the spring plantation drive here at the University of Agriculture Peshawar, he said that trees are an excellent source of energy as they prevent soil erosion and have beneficial effects on human health.

He said that the world, especially Pakistan, is suffering from the problems of climate change, pollution, drought and floods, and in order to deal with these challenges, more and more plants and trees should be planted.

He said that tree plantation was our religious obligation and our land was very suitable for planting trees, adding this act would shield the future of coming generations.

He urged people, farmers and students to actively participate in the plantation campaign while considering it a national responsibility. He further said that the faculty and staff should focus on quality education, research and training.

.

Vice Chancellor Agricultural University Peshawar Professor Dr Jahan Bakht said that the university was working on different researches to increase agricultural productivity and plantation.

On the occasion Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof Dr Muhammad Idris, Vice Chancellor Hazara University Mansehra Prof Dr Jameel Ahmad, Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haque Dean Meritorious Prof Dr Fida Muhammad, Dean Prof Dr Muhammad Ayub, Dean Prof Dr Sakhidullah Khan, Taj Muhammad Mohmand and other faculty and administrative officers also planted saplings.