Secretary HED visits Faisalabad

On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Secretary Higher Education Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghman visited here on Friday and met Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in his office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :On the directions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Bazdar, Secretary Higher education Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghman visited here on Friday and met Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali in his office.

He took detailed briefing on Ehsaas Programme, anti-coronavirus and anti-dengue campaigns in the district.

He also reviewed arrangements of wheat procurement campaign in addition to the implementation on the price control mechanism.

Divisional Commissioner apprised Secretary Higher Education of the district administration's anti-dengue and anti-coronavirus measures and said that the most effective measures were being taken for the protection of people.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asma Ijaz Cheema, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and other officers were also present.

Later, Secretary Higher Education went to the GC University new campus and visited quarantine center there. He also checked arrangements for quarantine and issued directions for its improvement.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance (ADCF) briefed about medical treatment of coronavirus patients at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammadabad and said that the best arrangements were made for quarantine.

Provincial Secretary Higher Education appreciated the steps taken to combat coronavirus and said that implementation on the SOPs of Health Department should be ensured to control the outbreak of coronavirus.