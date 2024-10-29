Open Menu

Secretary HERA Appreciated For Advancing Nursing Education In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:41 PM

The Chairman of Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday has commended Secretary HERA, Sajid Inam for his pivotal role in transforming nursing education across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Chairman of Higher Education Regulatory Authority (HERA), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday has commended Secretary HERA, Sajid Inam for his pivotal role in transforming nursing education across the province.

Previously, nursing students from KP had to travel to Sindh due to the lack of nursing programs in the region. Through Inam’s strategic engagement with the Pakistan Nursing Council and Khyber Medical University approval was secured to establish nursing colleges within KP.

In 2017, KP had just one nursing degree college. Today, the province hosts over 100 private-sector nursing institutions, a result of Mr.

Inam’s relentless efforts. His commitment to maintaining high academic and operational standards has been crucial in ensuring the quality of education.

In recognition of his outstanding service, the Chief Minister of KP awarded Sajid Inam as a gesture of gratitude for his remarkable contributions.

This achievement significantly enhances access to healthcare education and strengthens the province’s healthcare workforce by creating more opportunities for local students to pursue careers in nursing.

