Secretary Higher Education, Commissioner inaugurate spring tree plantation campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher education Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood and Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chattha here on Thursday inaugurated the spring plantation campaign by planting saplings in Government Waqar un Nisa College and Government Degree College Satellite Town.

On the occasion, Director General, Parks and Horticulture Authority, (PHA) Xenia Humayoun, President, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Saqib Rafique, Director Colleges, Sher Ahmad Satti, Principal Zahida Parveen, Principal Athar Qaseem were present while a large number of students and teachers also attended the functions.

A function was organized in the auditorium hall of Government Waqar un Nisa College in connection with the spring plantation campaign.

Addressing the participants, Secretary Higher Education said that all-out efforts should be made to make the plantation campaign a success.

He said that the climate change was happening all over the world due to which aggressive plantation was need of the hour.

The Commissioner informed that all the departments concerned of the division had been directed to come forward and play an active role for the success of the campaign.

He expressed the hope that the campaign would achieve the targets set as the students and teachers were working hard to make the campaign a success.

Over 16,000 saplings of different species would be planted in various colleges with the help of PHA, Forest Department and RCCI, he added.

He informed that the Forest department and PHA had decided to plant saplings in colleges after a technical survey.

RCCI had also announced to provide gardeners to different colleges, he said adding, "Planting saplings is our religious and national duty." Concerted efforts were required to achieve the plantation target of 2023, said the Commissioner.

No country was safe from the effects of global warming, he said adding the purpose of planting saplings was to create an environment friendly atmosphere.

The Commissioner asked the teachers to create awareness about plantation among the students.

He urged the citizens to come forward and play a role in the plantation campaign. Two saplings should be planted by every citizen to give a green Pakistan to future generations. "We have to plant at least two saplings and ensure their care, " he added.

It was very important to make all members of the society especially the youth aware of the importance of the plantation and its effects, the Commissioner said.

"Love for trees is love for humanity because trees provide oxygen. Everyone has to work as one unit to make the plantation drive successful," he said.