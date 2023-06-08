UrduPoint.com

Secretary Higher Education Inaugurates Book Fair In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 08, 2023 | 09:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Secretary Higher Education Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Anila Mehfooz Durrani on Thursday inaugurated a book fair in Pakhtunkhwa House Mardan and stressed to make efforts for inculcating book reading habits among youths.

The book fair was jointly organized by District Administration Mardan and National Book Foundation.

Addressing the ceremony, she highlighted the benefits of book reading and said, "Our younger generation has parted ways with books in the current era of modern technology and added that it is alarming for all of us." She said the mental ability of youth has also been affected due to their lack of interest in books that are related to their education.

She urged parents to inform children about the benefits of books and said that books are the Primary source of knowledge and enlightenment and their importance for the orientation of youth should not be undermined.

