Secretary Higher Education inaugurates International Conference at University of Swat

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) Secretary Higher Education Capt (R) Kamran Ahmed Afridi launched the International Conference on Innovation, Sustainability & Digital Transformation at the University of Swat, hailing the institution's remarkable growth and contributions to higher education and research.

While addressing this occasion, Afridi praised the university's transformation, lauding the Vice Chancellor, faculty, and staff for their dedication.

He also highlighted the university's proactive approach to introducing new programs, research centers, and eco-friendly practices, emphasizing its significance in the region's socio-economic development.

Urging the youth to adopt a positive approach and work towards nation-building, Afridi quoted Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, stressing the importance of faith, discipline, and selfless devotion to duty.

APP/hsj/378