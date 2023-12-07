Secretary Higher Education Punjab Visits GCWUS Imam Bibi Campus
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Higher education Punjab Secretary Khalid Saleem visited Imam Bibi Campus
of the Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) at Aimenabad Road
and reviewed the progress of work on academic blocks, admin block and
residential project.
Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner
Sialkot Capt (R) Shah Mir Iqbal, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima
Rizvi, Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dr Muhammad Afzal Butt, Dr Waleed Khan,
Director Planning and Development Mirza Farooq, besides officials of Higher
Education Punjab and Building Department were also present on the occasion.
Secretary Khalid Saleem said that necessary funds would be provided for the
completion of university campus as soon as possible but the construction of
academic block and admin block in the university should be completed in phase-1
so that teaching process in the university campus could soon be started.
He said that Provincial Education Minister would soon visit Sialkot and inspect
the under-construction projects of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging
Technology Sambrial and Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).