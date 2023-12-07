Open Menu

Secretary Higher Education Punjab Visits GCWUS Imam Bibi Campus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Higher education Punjab Secretary Khalid Saleem visited Imam Bibi Campus

of the Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) at Aimenabad Road

and reviewed the progress of work on academic blocks, admin block and

residential project.

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Naveed Haider Shirazi, Deputy Commissioner

Sialkot Capt (R) Shah Mir Iqbal, GCWUS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zarrin Fatima

Rizvi, Prof Dr Muhammad Ilyas, Dr Muhammad Afzal Butt, Dr Waleed Khan,

Director Planning and Development Mirza Farooq, besides officials of Higher

Education Punjab and Building Department were also present on the occasion.

Secretary Khalid Saleem said that necessary funds would be provided for the

completion of university campus as soon as possible but the construction of

academic block and admin block in the university should be completed in phase-1

so that teaching process in the university campus could soon be started.

He said that Provincial Education Minister would soon visit Sialkot and inspect

the under-construction projects of University of Applied Engineering and Emerging

Technology Sambrial and Govt College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

