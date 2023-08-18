Secretary Higher Education visits Home Economics College building

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary of Higher education Punjab Javed Mahmood here on Friday visited the building of Home Economics College and reviewed the condition of the newly constructed college.

Director Colleges Mohammad Ibrahim and Superintendent Engineer Buildings Anwar Adil gave a detailed briefing to the Secretary regarding the college building and the commencement of admissions in the college. The principal of Home Economics College was also present.

The secretary said that he was grateful to the Caretaker chief minister Punjab for paying special attention to the Home Economics College of Bahawalpur.

He said that subjects like textile and clothing design, food and nutrition, home management, child development, family life, and other subjects of Home Economics provide greater opportunities to the students.

He said that the students of the Bahawalpur region had to go to Lahore or Multan to study these subjects.

Due to the special attention of the Chief Minister of Punjab, the students will now be able to study in their own city.

On the instruction of the chief minister of Punjab, he said the admissions of the college should be opened immediately and staff has been appointed in the college. Transport facilities will also be provided for the female students.

He said that the construction of the road to this college will also be ensured so that the girls do not face any problems.

SE Building Anwar Adil said that the construction of the college building was started in 2017 and the cost of construction was Rs 218.037 million. He said that the construction of the building has been completed and some remaining development works will also be completed soon.