Secretary Home pays surprise visit to Central Jail, Borstal Jail

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Home Secretary of Punjab Noorul Ameen Mengal paid a surprise visit to the Borstal Jail and Central Jail in Bahawalpur on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Home Secretary reviewed the facilities being provided to prisoners under the age of 18 in Borstal Jail. He issued orders to improve technical education in Borstal Jail Bahawalpur further.

He inspected the hospital established in Central Jail and issued instructions to ensure the attendance of doctors.

DIG Prisons Shaukat Feroz and Superintendent Jail Imtiaz Bhali briefed him on the facilities available in Central Jail.

He directed the use of high-quality raw materials in the carpet being made in Central Jail.

The Home Secretary of Punjab said that the use of fine wool should be ensured in making high-quality silk carpets.

He expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation arrangements in some parts of the jail.

He reviewed the cleanliness in the kitchen and hospital in the jails. He inquired about the health of the sick prisoners admitted to the hospital in Central Jail Bahawalpur and other prisoners.

The Home Secretary said that the best facilities are being provided to the prisoners in the jails of Punjab according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Home Secretary of Punjab also checked the quality of food prepared for the prisoners in the jail. He directed to further upgrade the standard of education and school system in Borstal Jail Bahawalpur.