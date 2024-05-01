Open Menu

Secretary Home Pays Surprise Visit To Central Jail, Borstal Jail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Secretary Home pays surprise visit to Central Jail, Borstal Jail

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) The Home Secretary of Punjab Noorul Ameen Mengal paid a surprise visit to the Borstal Jail and Central Jail in Bahawalpur on the instructions of the Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The Home Secretary reviewed the facilities being provided to prisoners under the age of 18 in Borstal Jail. He issued orders to improve technical education in Borstal Jail Bahawalpur further.

He inspected the hospital established in Central Jail and issued instructions to ensure the attendance of doctors.

DIG Prisons Shaukat Feroz and Superintendent Jail Imtiaz Bhali briefed him on the facilities available in Central Jail.

He directed the use of high-quality raw materials in the carpet being made in Central Jail.

The Home Secretary of Punjab said that the use of fine wool should be ensured in making high-quality silk carpets.

He expressed displeasure over the poor sanitation arrangements in some parts of the jail.

He reviewed the cleanliness in the kitchen and hospital in the jails. He inquired about the health of the sick prisoners admitted to the hospital in Central Jail Bahawalpur and other prisoners.

The Home Secretary said that the best facilities are being provided to the prisoners in the jails of Punjab according to the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

The Home Secretary of Punjab also checked the quality of food prepared for the prisoners in the jail. He directed to further upgrade the standard of education and school system in Borstal Jail Bahawalpur.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Poor Education Punjab Jail Fine Visit Bahawalpur Best Silkbank Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tou ..

Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour

6 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field h ..

Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate ca ..

PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..

2 hours ago
 Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth ..

Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference under ..

Pak-UK 6th Regional Stabilization Conference underway at NDU, Islamabad

4 hours ago
 World Labor Day being observed today

World Labor Day being observed today

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

17 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras ..

Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah

17 hours ago
 Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision

21 hours ago
 Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan