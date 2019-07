Secretary Housing and Health Engineering reviews projects

Provincial Secretary Housing and Health Engineering, Nasim Sadique arrived in Bahawalpur and reviewed ongoing development projects

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Secretary Housing and Health Engineering, Nasim Sadique arrived in Bahawalpur and reviewed ongoing development projects.

He presided over a meeting of Parks and Horticulture Authority Bahawalpur region that was also attended by Chairperson, PHA Bahawalpur, Ms. Shehla Ehsan, Director PHA Bahawalpur, Asif Hayat Lodhi and other officials.

He was told that work on development project of Mango Orchard Park on Jail Road Bahawalpur city was underway. The park will cover 111 kanals of land area and cost a sum of Rs 6.3 million.

He was informed that with a cost of Rs 2.5 million, Pakistan Yadgar was made at One-Unit Chowk Bahawalpur city. "A clock tower with a cost of Rs 02 million was installed at Fareed Gate Chowk, a commercial hub of Bahawalpur city.