- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including Ring Road
Secretary Housing Capt (R) Visits RDA To Review Development Projects, Including Ring Road
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2025 | 11:53 PM
Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Capt. (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal, visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday and reviewed the ongoing work on several major development projects, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Leh Expressway Project, among others
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Capt. (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal, visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday and reviewed the ongoing work on several major development projects, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Leh Expressway Project, among others.
Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, welcomed the Secretary Housing, and he was briefed on different projects.
During the visit, the Secretary emphasized the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, terming it a vital initiative for reducing traffic congestion and ensuring smooth connectivity across the city.
He also directed RDA to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and ensure the removal of encroachments from Rawalpindi to protect citizens’ rights and maintain urban order.
He instructed the Director Building Control to work fearlessly in carrying out enforcement measures against encroachments and further directed all RDA officers to work with honesty, dedication, and diligence to redress public grievances.
The Secretary appreciated the efforts of RDA officials and stressed the need to complete all projects with dedication, transparency, and within stipulated timelines.
The meeting was attended by Additional Director General RDA Mansoor Ahmad Khan, DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Chief Planner RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Engineering RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admn Qazi Ahmad Sohaib, Director MP&TE Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Director Building Control Samiullah Niazi, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Director Finance Masood Arshad, and other senior officials.
Recent Stories
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind
Trinasolar earns tier 1 status in S&P global’s cleantech rankings
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel
Abu Dhabi Chamber, Korea International Trade Association usher in new era of col ..
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 2025
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including ..
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives1 minute ago
-
Dengue cases rise in Islamabad, 12 new patients reported1 minute ago
-
3 dead after falling into sewage drain in Raiwind1 minute ago
-
Punjab govt. stood with people during floods: Azma Bukhari9 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to be always stand with Palestine: Barrister Aqeel9 minutes ago
-
2 dacoits killed, 4 escape after police encounter9 minutes ago
-
SUPARCO showcases satellite-powered telemedicine solution at ITCN Asia 20252 minutes ago
-
Court issues non-bailable arrest warrant for Imran Ismail2 minutes ago
-
Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including Ring Road2 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues detailed verdict on Military Trials3 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur announces Rs10mn for each Tirah blast victi ..3 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Nowshera firing12 minutes ago