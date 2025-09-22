Secretary Housing Capt (R) visits RDA to review development projects, including Ring Road

Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Capt. (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal, visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday and reviewed the ongoing work on several major development projects, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Leh Expressway Project, among others

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering, Capt. (Retd) Noorul Amin Mengal, visited the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) on Monday and reviewed the ongoing work on several major development projects, including the Rawalpindi Ring Road and Nullah Leh Expressway Project, among others.

Director General RDA, Kinza Murtaza, welcomed the Secretary Housing, and he was briefed on different projects.

During the visit, the Secretary emphasized the timely completion of the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project, terming it a vital initiative for reducing traffic congestion and ensuring smooth connectivity across the city.

He also directed RDA to take strict action against illegal housing schemes and ensure the removal of encroachments from Rawalpindi to protect citizens’ rights and maintain urban order.

He instructed the Director Building Control to work fearlessly in carrying out enforcement measures against encroachments and further directed all RDA officers to work with honesty, dedication, and diligence to redress public grievances.

The Secretary appreciated the efforts of RDA officials and stressed the need to complete all projects with dedication, transparency, and within stipulated timelines.

The meeting was attended by Additional Director General RDA Mansoor Ahmad Khan, DG PHA Ahmed Hassan Ranjha, MD WASA Muhammad Saleem Ashraf, Chief Planner RDA Muhammad Tahir Meo, Director Engineering RDA Muhammad Anwar Baran, Director Admn Qazi Ahmad Sohaib, Director MP&TE Atif Mahmood Chaudhry, Director Building Control Samiullah Niazi, Director Engineering Muhammad Kamran, Director Finance Masood Arshad, and other senior officials.