Secretary housing directs PHA to make more Miyawaki forests

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Secretary Housing South Punjab Muhammad Asif Chaudhry on Tuesday directed administration of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to make more Miyawaki forests in the city.

Presiding over a meeting to review development schemes on the ongoing projects here, he said that all possible resources were being utilized to make Green Punjab Project successful in order to make the city beautiful and to prevent environmental pollution. He directed PHA administration to ensure comprehensive planning for watering and trimming of plants at the existing Miyawaki forests of the city.

Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the Aam Khaas Bagh would be made more beautiful for public attraction by making different developments in the park. He said that the government initiated different development projects to facilitate masses across the province. He directed officers concerned to complete 53 ongoing development schemes at the earliest especially the schemes related to sewerage. He said that there would be no compromise on quality of material adding that strict action would be taken over negligence.

Deputy Secretary Zahid Iqbal and other concerned officers were also present in the meeting.