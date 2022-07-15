Secretary Housing directs RDA to accelerate work on development projects

The Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHE) Punjab Shakeel Ahmed on Friday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Engineering Department to accelerate work on ongoing and new projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :The Secretary Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department (HUD & PHE) Punjab Shakeel Ahmed on Friday directed the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Engineering Department to accelerate work on ongoing and new projects.

The Secretary while chairing a meeting at RDA's Conference Room on video link instructed the officers concerned to work hard to complete the development projects within stipulated time frame.

The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer RDA, Dr. Habib-ul-Haq Randhawa, Director Engineering RDA, Amir Rashid and other officers.

Chief Engineer RDA briefed about RDA's ongoing and new development projects including Ring Road Rawalpindi and Lai Expressway.