Secretary Housing Directs To Improve Sewer Staff Security

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2023

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Secretary Housing Southern Punjab Saleem Ahmad Khan on Monday issued an order to improve sewer staff security at the disposal site during a visit to the Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) disposal station.

He directed relevant officials to provide cleaners with all necessary equipment, particularly those who were deputed to clean the manhole.

"There is nothing more important than workers' lives, " he added.

He underlined that the WASA authority must remain alert in monsoon season to avoid blockage of gutters and sewer lines by rainy water.

MD WASA during a briefing told the Secretary that repairing the broken sewer line was completed at Chungi No.8 here.

Meanwhile, the Secretary went to Qasim Bagh Forte. He asked to Secretary of the Parks and Horticultural Authority to make good arrangements for the spring festival.

He said the people of the city should be provided with the best recreational facilities. He said the development schemes must be completed transparently.

He further said the provision of clean drinking water to citizens stood as his top priority.

